DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.35.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 64.99% and a negative net margin of 224.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DarioHealth by 224.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DarioHealth by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DarioHealth by 141.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,143,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 125,489 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

