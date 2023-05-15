DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
DarioHealth Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of DRIO stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.35.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 64.99% and a negative net margin of 224.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
