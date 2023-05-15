JMP Securities Raises GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target to $49.00

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GHRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

GH Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. GH Research has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.41.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that GH Research will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in GH Research by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,736 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,517,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 183,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GH Research by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Articles

