Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,104,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 114,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 781,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,824,000 after acquiring an additional 74,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

