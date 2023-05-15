ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 117,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSE shares. Roth Mkm cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

