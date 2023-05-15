Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,207,680.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88.
- On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $293,033.70.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00.
Progyny Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.