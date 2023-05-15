Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,207,680.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88.

On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $293,033.70.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00.

Progyny Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

