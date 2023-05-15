Morgan Stanley Boosts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $40.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.74.

Li Auto stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

