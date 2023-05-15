Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $837.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

