Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $260.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.00.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.91. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.9891 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

