Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $14.40

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st.

PMT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,297 and sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

