Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $72.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Wedbush raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 258,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,262.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 301,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

