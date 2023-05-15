Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

STGW stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.01. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,734,257 shares of company stock worth $255,491,273 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 9.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stagwell by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 141,896 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 12.1% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 149,300 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Stagwell by 47.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 794,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

