TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $26.42 Average PT from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,191,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,469 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,012 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,810,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 112,885 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

