Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,833.33.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.52. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $291.75.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

