Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Drops By 27.6%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Down 0.2 %

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $27.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.