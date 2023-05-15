Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,925,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,060,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

