Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
DBCCF opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
