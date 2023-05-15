Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

DBCCF opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

