GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $66.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.94.

GXO opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

