Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Major Shareholder Sells $145,294,500.00 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

STZ opened at $227.75 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

