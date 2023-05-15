Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Major Shareholder Sells $145,294,500.00 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZGet Rating) major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

STZ opened at $227.75 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.04%.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

