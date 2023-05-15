Insider Selling: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Chairman Sells $13,839,455.68 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.9 %

DNB stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,052.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after buying an additional 3,950,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,842,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,523 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.