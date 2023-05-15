Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Sells $862,485,140.28 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.04%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $104,286,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

