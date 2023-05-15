Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) PT Raised to $1.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.01%. Research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

