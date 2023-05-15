Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Price Target to $1.30

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.61 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,066.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 293,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $208,084.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 492,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 444.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

