Northland Securities Cuts Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Price Target to $27.00

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISDR. StockNews.com began coverage on Issuer Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

ISDR stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

