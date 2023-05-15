BMO Capital Markets Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $133.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Celanese Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after buying an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

