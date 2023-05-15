CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of CI Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday.
CI Financial Trading Down 17.8 %
Shares of CIXXF stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.
CI Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
