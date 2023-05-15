Truist Financial Raises AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $25.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. AppLovin has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $44.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.