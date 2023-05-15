Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $71.01 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

About Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000.

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.