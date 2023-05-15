Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Lake Street Capital

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.97 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $814.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 482,892 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.