Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRL. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.73.

NYSE:CRL opened at $191.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

