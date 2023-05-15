Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $27.09 on Friday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

