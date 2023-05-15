CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CIXXF opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. CI Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.84.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.93 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 13.14%. Analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

