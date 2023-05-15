Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

WILYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Danske upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Demant A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

