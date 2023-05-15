Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after buying an additional 266,004 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,968,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.