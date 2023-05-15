Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BWS Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

