Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BWS Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday.
Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64.
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.
