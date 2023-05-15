Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLOGet Rating) had its price objective raised by BWS Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.