Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Brookfield (NYSE:BN) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BN. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BN opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Brookfield by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 154,424 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Brookfield by 18.8% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

