Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on KGC. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 530.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

