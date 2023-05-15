IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.17.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

