Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ETD opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Articles

