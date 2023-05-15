Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.34%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at about $95,137,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.