StockNews.com Downgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.43.

NYSE DOOR opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

