Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Celestica by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Celestica by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celestica by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Celestica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

