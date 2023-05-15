Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of AHH opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 20.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 165,964 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

