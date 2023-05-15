American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $832.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

