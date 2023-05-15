Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

