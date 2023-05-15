Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
