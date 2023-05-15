Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $577,076.28 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,065.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 3rd, Ryan Damon sold 124 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $3,995.28.

Shares of CRTO opened at $32.23 on Monday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 499,959 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $6,893,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 184,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

