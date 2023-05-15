Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $573,884.16 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD opened at $58.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

