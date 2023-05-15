Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Katherine A. Maher Sells 1,933 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $292.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.82 and a 200 day moving average of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $295.10.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.