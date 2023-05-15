Insider Buying: Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Director Purchases $525,200.00 in Stock

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

