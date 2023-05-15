Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $525,000.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.0 %

Ecolab stock opened at $174.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.49. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

