Pad Chivukula Sells 17,075 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $129,650.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

ARCT stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $812.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The business had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,541,000 after acquiring an additional 538,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

